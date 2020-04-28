    For Quick Alerts
      Kanika Kapoor Offers To Donate 'Blood And Plasma' For Coronavirus Treatment

      After weeks of treatment, Kanika Kapoor recently tested negative for Covid-19. The Bollywood singer now expressed her desire to help in the research work for the treatment and development of a vaccine to prevent Coronavirus. On Monday, Kanika revealed that she wants to donate her blood and plasma for the same.

      Kanika Kapoor Donates Blood And Plasma To Fight COVID-19

      Kapoor reportedly called up Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital and has already given her blood sample, and the procedure is currently in process. "This morning I called the hospital to tell them that I want to give my blood and plasma for research or helping others if possible. I want to do what I can to help," she said.

      According to WHO, the Coronavirus affects the immune system of patients, and the vaccine will help create antibodies, to attack the virus. Over time, these build up antibodies, found in the liquid proton of the blood, which can be transfused to new patients to help them produce their own antibodies and fight against the virus. Earlier, Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson also offered to donate their blood and plasma to help find a cure.

      On a related note, an FIR had been registered by the Lucknow police, against the singer for negligence and committing acts likely to spread a disease dangerous to life. On Monday a notice was served, asking her to report to Sarojini Nagar Police Station, Lucknow on April 30 and record her statement.

      Kanika was also slammed online by many, for attending social events after returning from the United Kingdom in March. Kanika's sixth Coronavirus test had come out negative on April 6, after which she was discharged from the hospital. She later issued a statement claiming that there was a lot of misinformation about her, and after returning, she was in good health.

      Read more about: kanika kapoor coronavirus
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
