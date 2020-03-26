Kanika Kapoor's Photos With Prince Charles Go Viral After The Royal Tests Positive For COVID-19!

On Wednesday, it was reported that Princes Charles has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. As this news hit the headlines, his pictures with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor surfaced on the internet. The 'Baby Doll' singer once again became the target for trolls as netizens claimed that she infected the 71-year-old British Royal with the virus.

In the viral pictures, Kanika dressed in an orange saree, is seen chatting with Prince Charles at an event. As soon as the images went viral, the singer hit the headlines for the wrong reasons as trolls took a dig at her claiming that the Coronavirus-positive singer didn't leave the royal family as well.

A netizen wrote, 'So you see, that's where the trouble began. That damned smile...#PrinceCharles #KanikaKapoor #covid19. " (sic) "#PrinceCharles didn't know that #KanikaKapoor visited for revenge 🤪 Wish quick recovery though 🙏🙏#COVID2019 #ChineseWuhanVirus," read a tweet. Another Twitter user wrote, 'Really !!! UP to UK.... किसी को नहीं छोड़ा #KanikaKapoor #coronavirusindia #Covid19India." (sic)

However, Kanika Kapoor's publicist denied that the viral photos of Prince Charles and the singer together at a social event is a recent one. It turns out, these pictures are from a royal event, 'Travels to my Elephants', which was hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in 2015.

Last week, Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Soon after this news broke in, the singer was brutally trolled on social media for allegedly hiding her travel history after returning back from UK. Reports even claimed that she had skipped the Coronavirus screening at the airport. However, Kanika denied all these allegations.

According to reports, 11 of the 56 people who had come in close contact with Kanika at a party in Kanpur were found to be not infected by the virus.

Currently, the singer is undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow where she tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time.

