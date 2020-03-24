Kanika Kapoor’s Uncle Tests Negative For Coronavirus; Reports Of 24 More People Awaited

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has become one hot topic of discussion for the entire world. And just like countries like China and Italy, India has also gotten affected because of the ongoing pandemic.

Amidst all the panic and fear, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is constantly drawing ire from the netizens for being irresponsible and for allegedly hiding her travel history from the authorities. After returning from UK, Kanika didn't quarantine herself and rather went ahead with socialisation. Recently, the actress was tested positive for coronavirus and currently, she is being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

According to DNA, Kanika's uncle Vipul Tandon and other eleven occupants of Kalpana Tower, where the singer had gone to attend the house warming-party of her maternal uncle, have tested negative for COVID-19. The reports of 24 persons are still awaited.

"As many as 56 people had attended the 'grah pravesh' function hosted by Vipul Tandon on March 13," said District magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla stated that they have collected a total of 35 samples on Friday and Saturday and the test results of 11 came on Monday. "Eleven people of the family including Vipul Tandon, Radhika Tandon, Meena Tandon, Mukul Kumar Tandon, Nandini Tandon, Yash Tandon, Manvi Tandon, Khyati Tandon, Subhash Mehrotra, Ruchi Mehrotra, and Sonal Mehrotra have tested negative and the reports of 24 others are awaited."

DNA also reported that, "The building has now been sanitized even as several occupants have moved out for the time being."

Earlier, Kanika had complained that the hospital is not treating her well and she was feeling like she is inside a jail. Contrary to her claims, the hospital issued a statement about Kanika, throwing starry tantrums during her treatment.