Kanika Kapoor Tests Coronavirus Positive For The Fourth Time, Family Members Concerned!

Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus for the fourth time in a row. The singer who returned from London on March 9 was hospitalized on March 20 after having been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The latest test result being positive has caused distress to her near and dear ones.

A family member who did not wish to be named revealed, “We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery.” Kanika is currently being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow.

For the unversed, Kanika first shared the news about having contracted the deadly COVID-19 virus in a since-deleted Instagram post. She had written, “At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind !Take care.” (sic)

In her lengthy statement, Kanika had also shared that the people she came in contact will also be tested. Kanika later also deleted another post which was a video clip shared on March 16. Currently, the singer's recent post is a gallery shared on March 8. The celebrated singer has received severe backlash and criticism for having attended parties after returning home from London.

