      COVID-19: Kanika Kapoor Tests Negative In The Fifth Round, To Be Kept Under Further Observation

      Kanika Kapoor has finally tested coronavirus negative in the fifth round. The Bollywood singer had previously tested positive in several prior rounds of testing. Confirming the same, news agency ANI tweeted, “Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth #COVID19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative.”

      For the unversed, Kanika Kapoor who returned from London on March 9 was hospitalized on March 20 after having been tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. It was the very first high-profile case in India, that led to a lot of media scrutiny for the Baby Doll singer. She also received a ton load of flak for netizens for being irresponsible and attending parties even after traveling abroad.

      The latest news must have surely come as a sigh of relief for Kanika and her family. The songstress is currently being treated by the director of the SGPGIMS institute, Prof RK Dhiman.

      Just last week, Kanika had put up an emotional post on social media whilst battling the deadly virus. She shared, “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life” and added, “Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!” (sic).

      Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 23:59 [IST]
