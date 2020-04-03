‘Kanika Kapoor Was Asked To Change Clothes Behind A Curtain’ Says Her Family

Kanika’s Family Opens Up..

While speaking to India Today Television about the rumours surrounding Kanika throwing starry tantrums inside the hospital premises, her family said, "Kanika was given a change of clothes - a medical gown - and the doctors asked Kanika to change behind a curtain in the room."

‘Kanika Had Complaint Over The Dirt In The Quarantine Ward’

Kanika's family further added, "Kanika had expressed her displeasure over this, and later on, about the dirt in the quarantine ward, which she asked the staff to clean. On this, the PGI administration accused her of throwing starry tantrums."

‘Kanika Is Waiting For The Report To Be Negative’

While speaking about Kanika's treatment and her response to the treatment, her family said that she has fully cooperated with the doctors regarding her illness and now she has no symptoms of COVID-19.

"She is just waiting for the report to be negative and only then will she be allowed to leave the hospital," asserted her family.

Kanika’s Family On Her Time In Isolation: There Are No Books To Read

Kanika's family concluded as saying, "The past two weeks have not been easy for Kanika Kapoor. She is used to the crowd and the glare. Even as she is getting treated, Kanika is counting the days when she can take a fresh breath outside her room and meet her family."

"There are no books for Kanika to read but the room has a TV, on which she keeps getting information about the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic," concluded the family.