Kanika Kapoor Will Have To Wait To Donate Plasma, Due To Low Haemoglobin

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, after testing negative for Coronavirus, had expressed her desire to help develop a treatment for the virus, by donating her blood and plasma. According to an update on the same, the singer will have to wait a bit longer to donate plasma as she has low haemoglobin.

A senior official of King George's Medical University, Vice-Chancellor, Prof MLB Bhatt, told PTI on Tuesday that, Kanika's blood sample was examined and "almost all parameters pertaining to plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the haemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation."

Kanika reportedly gave her blood sample on Monday for testing at the KGMU. The Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at KGMU, Dr Tulika Chandra also suggested the same and said, "The blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined for the purpose of plasma donation, and it was found positive. But she has to wait for some time."

Kanika Kapoor first tested positive for COVID-19, on March 20. She since has recovered and is currently residing with her parents in Lucknow. Last month, after returning from the UK, Kanika was bashed online for not following the self-quarantine protocol and attending parties. However, she issued a statement recently saying there was a lot of misinformation in the news about her. Take a look:

Kapoor was served a notice by the Lucknow police department, on Monday, to appear on April 30 to record her statement. The UP police have filed an FIR against the singer for disobedience and negligence, under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

