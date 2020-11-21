Kapil Dev Reveals He Was Initially Against Making Of Ranveer-Deepika's '83; 'I Was A Little Scared'

Kapil Dev Was Scared When He Came To Know That Ranveer And Deepika Would Be Bringing His Life Story Alive On The Big Screen

Speaking about his wife Romi and his reaction on learning that Ranveer and Deepika would be playing them in the film, Kapil revealed, "I was a little scared. I thought he is an actor. You are copying somebody of sports and athleticism. Does he have that much? But, when I spent time with him, I was amazed how much time he spent. Last summer in June and July, he spent around eight hours on the cricket ground and I used to get scared. I would say he is not 20 years old, he should not get injured. I was worried about that. I think that's where the artiste and the actor comes out. They know what to do and how to do it."

Kapil Dev On How Ranveer Singh Prepped Up For His Role

The former cricketer shared, "He was with me for seven or eight days, he stayed with me and put the camera in front of me (to record) how I talk, what I do, and how I eat. I think he was there to pick up mannerisms. I think they are brilliant."

Kapil Dev On Ranveer Singh Recreating His Classic Natraj Shot

Kapil Dev also opened up about Ranveer Singh picking up his classic Natraj shot and shared, "I think he worked very hard. I don't know. I have to see now. I'd seen a little bit of photographs and other things. I think these cameramen and these people are good. I was far away from them. We gave our side of the story and that's it."

Kapil Dev Reveals Why He Initially Didn't Want '83 To Be Made

The former Indian captain shared, "Within your living lifetime, they make a movie on you, you don't know how to react. I thought we are still young enough and say ‘yaar, what is this happening, (and felt) little uneasy'. But when the whole team decided, I was part of that. My first reaction was, ‘can we wait? We are too young and everybody has seen us, let's not make it."

Kapil Dev Is Looking Foward To Revisit The Tunbridge Wells Iconic Innings In '83

"That's the only thing I'm looking for. Because, I think, a lot of stories come out when you are in an act of that. You don't know what's happening and how they've come out with the movie or that episode of the Zimbabwe innings, I don't know. But, that's what I want to see," Kapil Dev told Neha Dhupia.