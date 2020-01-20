Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' Co-Star Simran Kaur Mundi To Tie The Knot On January 31

Simran Kaur Mundi is all set to tie the knot with veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan's son Gurickk Maan. For the uninitiated, the couple met five years ago and fell in love. They got engaged a few months ago and will be getting married in Patiala, Punjab on January 31, 2020

The model-turned-actress began her movie journey after being crowned Miss India Universe in 2008. Simran debuted opposite Sunny Gill in Jo Hum Chahein in 2011. She is best known for starring opposite actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's 2017 movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

A source close to the wedding told TOI, "It will be a close-knit affair with just Simran and Gurickk’s families and close friends in attendance. They don’t want a grand wedding. In fact, they have been tight-lipped about their big day, as they don’t want any undue attention. They are currently busy with last-minute preparations for their big day. A reception will be hosted in Mumbai later, but the date is yet to be finalised." (sic)

Speaking about their love story, the source went on to add, "Theirs is quite a cute love story. They first met at a race in which Gurickk was one of the participants. However, he crashed in the first lap. He then went up to Simran and told her that he couldn’t concentrate on the race because of her, and asked her out. Simran found it cheesy, but gave in to his boyish charm and the rest is history. They are extremely compatible and comfortable with each other."

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal To Get Married In May?

ALSO READ: Former Bigg Boss Kannada 5 Contestants Chandan Shetty And Niveditha Gowda To Get Married In February