    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' Co-Star Simran Kaur Mundi To Tie The Knot On January 31

      By
      |

      Simran Kaur Mundi is all set to tie the knot with veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan's son Gurickk Maan. For the uninitiated, the couple met five years ago and fell in love. They got engaged a few months ago and will be getting married in Patiala, Punjab on January 31, 2020

      The model-turned-actress began her movie journey after being crowned Miss India Universe in 2008. Simran debuted opposite Sunny Gill in Jo Hum Chahein in 2011. She is best known for starring opposite actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's 2017 movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

      Simran Kaur Mundi

      A source close to the wedding told TOI, "It will be a close-knit affair with just Simran and Gurickk’s families and close friends in attendance. They don’t want a grand wedding. In fact, they have been tight-lipped about their big day, as they don’t want any undue attention. They are currently busy with last-minute preparations for their big day. A reception will be hosted in Mumbai later, but the date is yet to be finalised." (sic)

      Speaking about their love story, the source went on to add, "Theirs is quite a cute love story. They first met at a race in which Gurickk was one of the participants. However, he crashed in the first lap. He then went up to Simran and told her that he couldn’t concentrate on the race because of her, and asked her out. Simran found it cheesy, but gave in to his boyish charm and the rest is history. They are extremely compatible and comfortable with each other."

      ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal To Get Married In May?

      ALSO READ: Former Bigg Boss Kannada 5 Contestants Chandan Shetty And Niveditha Gowda To Get Married In February

      Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 16:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue