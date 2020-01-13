Karan Arjun Completes 25 Years, Twitter Shares Rare Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Karan Arjun has been one of the most loved films of the 1990s. The hit film by Rakesh Roshan release in 1995 and is still considered an iconic film of all times. The famous dialogue 'Mere Karan Arjun Jarur Aayenge', can make you nostalgic instantly, Twitter too, has been sharing best moments and rare pictures of the actors from the sets.
The reincarnation drama, had some of the best songs, cast and dialogues from the era. Many on Twitter are demanding the lead cast, SRK and Salman Bhai to return on screen together once again. But until then, here are some rare pictures from Karan Arjun's sets.
Karan Arjun In Real Life
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan recently appeared at several events together and were also seen dancing and singing during parties. The duo had also hosted an award show as co-anchors back in 2016 for the Star Screen Awards.
The two make a brief onscreen appearance for Shah Rukh Khan's film titled, Zero. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the song, Issaqbaazi
The Story
Rajesh Roshan in an interview had revealed, nobody believed in the story. He said, "They all said that they agreed to do the film only for me and not for the story. They didn't believe in the whole reincarnation story. They didn't believe in the story. But I stood my ground and made the film. I knew that the belief of a mother that her sons will come back and the way she said, "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge" stayed with the audience."
Remake
Rakesh Roshan also believes a classic like this should not be remade. As reported by Hindustan Times, the filmmaker said, "I don't think that iconic films should be touched because we will not get the same feel. Uss time ka zamana kuch aur tha, aaj ka zamana kuch aur hai. It worked in that era, it might not work in this era. I will not remake the film, someone else can."
"Hrithik will fit, Ranbir or Ranveer," he added.
Fan's Reaction
Twitter is currently flooded with Karan Arjun's fanbase, many are sharing clips from the film and others are recalling their childhood memories.
My dream is to see these two together 😍😐#25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/h2sWfwofKX— Aryan Khan (@MaxxAryan_79) January 12, 2020
Brothers.@iamsrk ❤️ @beingsalmankhan.— Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) January 12, 2020
May you both keep loving and respecting eachother. #25YearsOfKaranArjunpic.twitter.com/bGAKKrGMDo
I remembered my childhood after seeing this photo 🤗#25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/BAMij8iDg4— Aryan Khan (@MaxxAryan_79) January 12, 2020
if ICONIC was a video, it would look like this 👇#25YearsOfKaranArjun @iamsrk ❤️ @beingsalmankhanpic.twitter.com/3x58DG791b— Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) January 12, 2020
We fans fi8 here , they both enjoy there .pic.twitter.com/IAFaIGEK1N#25YearsOfKaranArjun— 🇮🇳👑 ShruvArjunkaFan👑🇮🇳 (@shruvkhan) January 12, 2020
"True Friendship can have some commas... But never a Final Point"@iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan #25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/OLM07lRhD2— D Е Е Р А И К А Я 🇮🇳 (@SachinsWarrior) January 12, 2020
This Scene 😂😂❤️❤️#25YearsOfKaranArjun pic.twitter.com/ysVJIXKnK3— SRKsAna❤️💃🥰😘❤️ (@SrkianAno) January 13, 2020
#25YearsOfKaranArjun and #sooryavansham this two films are booked lif time slot on @SonyMAX . Sun miss there rise on Sunday but this two films never miss Sunday 🤣😂🤣😂. This for fun but both films are too good.— Smit Patel (@smit141299) January 13, 2020
Karan Arjun has a fanbase as big as several generations and it will continue to grow, as people still love and enjoy the story about loyalty, and brotherhood beyond life and death.
