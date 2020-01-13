    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Arjun Completes 25 Years, Twitter Shares Rare Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

      By
      |

      Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Karan Arjun has been one of the most loved films of the 1990s. The hit film by Rakesh Roshan release in 1995 and is still considered an iconic film of all times. The famous dialogue 'Mere Karan Arjun Jarur Aayenge', can make you nostalgic instantly, Twitter too, has been sharing best moments and rare pictures of the actors from the sets.

      Karan arjun

      The reincarnation drama, had some of the best songs, cast and dialogues from the era. Many on Twitter are demanding the lead cast, SRK and Salman Bhai to return on screen together once again. But until then, here are some rare pictures from Karan Arjun's sets.

      Karan Arjun In Real Life

      Karan Arjun In Real Life

      Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan recently appeared at several events together and were also seen dancing and singing during parties. The duo had also hosted an award show as co-anchors back in 2016 for the Star Screen Awards.

      The two make a brief onscreen appearance for Shah Rukh Khan's film titled, Zero. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in the song, Issaqbaazi

      The Story

      The Story

      Rajesh Roshan in an interview had revealed, nobody believed in the story. He said, "They all said that they agreed to do the film only for me and not for the story. They didn't believe in the whole reincarnation story. They didn't believe in the story. But I stood my ground and made the film. I knew that the belief of a mother that her sons will come back and the way she said, "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge" stayed with the audience."

      Remake

      Remake

      Rakesh Roshan also believes a classic like this should not be remade. As reported by Hindustan Times, the filmmaker said, "I don't think that iconic films should be touched because we will not get the same feel. Uss time ka zamana kuch aur tha, aaj ka zamana kuch aur hai. It worked in that era, it might not work in this era. I will not remake the film, someone else can."

      "Hrithik will fit, Ranbir or Ranveer," he added.

      Fan's Reaction

      Fan's Reaction

      Twitter is currently flooded with Karan Arjun's fanbase, many are sharing clips from the film and others are recalling their childhood memories. Take a look at, the 'Desi swag at its best 🔥 Salman & SRK ♥️'

      Karan Arjun has a fanbase as big as several generations and it will continue to grow, as people still love and enjoy the story about loyalty, and brotherhood beyond life and death.

      ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Inside Picture From Salman Khan's Birthday Bash Has Us Singing 'Ye Bandhan Toh...'

      Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue