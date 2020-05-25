    For Quick Alerts
      Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar Unite For Video Tribute To Frontline Workers: You Are Real Heroes

      By Pti
      Several personalities from cinema and sports, including Akshay Kumar, cricketer Virat Kohli, Turkish-German actor Meryem Uzerli, released a video thanking the frontline workers for risking their lives in service of people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

      Karan Johar Shares A Tribute Video For Frontline Workers

      The minute-long video also features filmmaker Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, singer Hariharan, India football team captain Sunil Chhetri and former formula one world champion Damon Hill.

      "As we stand together in this fight against coronavirus, I want to express my immense gratitude to all the health workers, doctors, nurses and essential workers. Today, as you fight to keep humanity alive, we cheer you on. Well done, amazing job. You guys are our real heroes," they said in the video.

      Calling frontline workers the guiding light amid the crisis, the celebrities said the world will overcome the pandemic together.

      "In these dark times and in this difficult journey, it is you all who have shown us light. Because of you, people and the society are safe. You are real-life heroes, putting your lives at risk every day to save humanity. I just want to say, we thank you, we salute you and we appreciate all that you are doing," they added.

      "I am sending you hope, strength, power. Please stay strong, stay safe. We will get through this together. We shall overcome," Akshay Kumar concluded the video.

      According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in India, as of Sunday morning, rose to 1,31,868, with the death toll climbing to 3,867.

