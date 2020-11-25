Karan Johar Announces Netflix Film Meenakshi Sundareshwar With Abhimanyu Dassani And Sanya Malhotra

Abhimanyu Dassani who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming films Nikamma and Aankh Micholi, has bagged a new project. Titled Meenakshi Sundareshwar, the Netflix film has the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor sharing screen space with Sanya Malhotra for the first time.

Karan Johar took to his Twitter page to share the first look of this project and wrote, "What's in a name? Marriage, love, laughter, tears. Meenakshi Sundareshwar is ready for it all. Are you? Coming soon to Netflix."

Going by the still, Abhimanyu and Sanya will be playing South Indian characters in the film. The first look features Abhimanyu in a traditional white outfit. On the other hand, Sanya looks resplendent as a South Indian bride.

Set in Madurai in Tamil Nadu, the romantic comedy revolves around the trials and tribulations of a young couple.

Sanya Malhotra expressed her excitement about this new film and shared the same still with a caption that read, "You are cordially invited to Meenakshi and Sundareshwar's wedding. Send gifts and long-distance relationship tips! #MeenakshiSundareshwar, coming soon to Netflix."

On the other hand, Abhimanyu made the announcement by writing, "What's in a name? My wife Meenakshi and I can assure you- a lot."

Earlier, in an interview with Filmibeat, Abhimanyu had said, "I am going to take up films which challenge me and redefine Abhimanyu Dassani every time he comes on screen. I want to challenge myself and break myself down every single time."

Meenakshi Sundareshwar marks the directorial debut of Vivek Soni. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

