Karan Johar Announces New Release Dates For Roohi Afzana, Gunjan Saxena And Angrezi Medium

After Angrezi Medium starring, Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor got preponed to March 13, 2020, and Jahnvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena gets a new release date for April 24, her next film with Rajkummar Rao, titled Roohi Afzana also got a new release.

Since Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena was postponed from March 13 to April, 24, her next release Roohi Afzana got postponed further to, June 5, 2020. Directed by Hardik Mehta the film also stars Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

Actor Rajkumar took to his account and shared the news with fans. He wrote, "It's going to be a hilariously-chilly ride! #RoohiAfzana will now take over the big screen on 5th June 2020 @janhvikapoor @fukravarun #DineshVijan @serialclicker811 @mriglamba @gautam.m1 @maddockfilms @officialjiocinema"

Meanwhile, Karan Johar shared the announcement from release date swap between Gunajn Saxena and Angrezi Medium. Karan shares a good relationship Dinesh Vijan tweeted, "Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates!

ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020" he added.

Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020 pic.twitter.com/s9j6AkZkgn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 17, 2020

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang alongside Nushrat Bharucha. While Janhvi is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and will also star in Karan Johar's directorial return and multi starrer, Takht.

