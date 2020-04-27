Karan Johar Apologises For Sharing 'Insensitive' Posts On Social Media Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Sunday, took to his Twitter account and apologised for his social media posts. He said that the posts may have come off as 'insensitive' to many during this time, when people are fighting against the Coronavirus outbreak worldwide.

Karan shared his apologetic tweet along with a video created by Australian comedian Greta Lee Jackson's parody video, Thank you Celebrity, and wrote, "This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many. I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight. I am sorry."

The video shows 'normal' people thanking celebrities for the content online from the comfort of their mansion and massive rural homes. The said normal people in the video included, two round-the-clock working doctors, an unemployed person and a man who was rendered homeless after his landlord refused to decrease the rent. The video intents to take a jibe at celebrities sharing post claiming, 'we are all in this together'.

This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!🙏❤️ https://t.co/MO3kHkDQdo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 25, 2020

The two-minute-long clip called out celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres for saying, "this feels like we are in jail" while living in a mansion, Australian presenter Amanda Keller for "dancing around her massive kitchen" and more. The clip also mocked the ignorance of celebrities and ended with, "We are so glad you are ok. You are the true heroes. Give us your money."

Karan Johar is often seen uploading videos of his twin kids Yash and Roohi on social media profiles with the hashtag, #LockdownWithTheJohars. Earlier, director Farah Khan also talked about celebrities being insensitive towards the current situation by uploading their workout videos.

