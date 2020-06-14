    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Johar Blames Himself For Not Being In Touch With Sushant Singh Rajput, 'It's A Wake Up Call'

      By
      |

      Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come as very upsetting news for everyone. Many Bollywood celebrities, from Shah Rukh Khan to Anushka Sharma, have taken to their social media profiles to mourn the heartbreaking loss of a great actor.

      Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote a note on his Instagram handle, where he expressed that he blamed himself for not staying in touch with Sushant the past year. He also shared that Sushant's demise has been a big wake up call for him.

      Karan Blames Himself For Not Being In Touch With Sushant

      Sharing a touching photo where Sushant and he are embracing each other, Karan wrote, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them..."

      He added, "Sushant's unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug...."

      View this post on Instagram

      I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ....💔💔💔

      A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

      Sushant was found hanging in his home in Mumbai. He was only 34. It is being reported that Sushant was suffering from mental health issues for the past six months. Many celebrities reiterated the importance of taking care of one's mental health, in light of this devastating incident.

      Sushant's team has requested his fans to remember him in their thoughts and celebrate his life.

      ALSO READ: RIP: Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide In His Mumbai Home

      Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 18:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X