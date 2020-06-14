Karan Johar Blames Himself For Not Being In Touch With Sushant Singh Rajput, 'It's A Wake Up Call'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come as very upsetting news for everyone. Many Bollywood celebrities, from Shah Rukh Khan to Anushka Sharma, have taken to their social media profiles to mourn the heartbreaking loss of a great actor.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote a note on his Instagram handle, where he expressed that he blamed himself for not staying in touch with Sushant the past year. He also shared that Sushant's demise has been a big wake up call for him.

Sharing a touching photo where Sushant and he are embracing each other, Karan wrote, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them..."

He added, "Sushant's unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug...."

Sushant was found hanging in his home in Mumbai. He was only 34. It is being reported that Sushant was suffering from mental health issues for the past six months. Many celebrities reiterated the importance of taking care of one's mental health, in light of this devastating incident.

Sushant's team has requested his fans to remember him in their thoughts and celebrate his life.

