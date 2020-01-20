SHOCKING! Karan Johar Calls Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 'Biggest Slap' In His Face

Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) has achieved a cult status over the years and is still remembered for its iconic characters and blockbuster music. While the film continues to hold a special place in our hearts, director Karan Johar has a rather different opinion about the film.

Recently on Audible Suno's show Picture Ke Peeche, the filmmaker said that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the biggest slap in his face and his biggest reality check.

Karan said, "I thought that I'm making the biggest film in Hindi cinema since Mughal-e-Azam until Aamir Khan's Lagaan and Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai."

He further revealed that his main aim was to have a great star cast and added, "I made the same film as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, that's what K3G was. I took the storyline of Kabhi Kabhie and the family values of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and made this mush of a film."

He further said, "K3G is the single biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check."

KJo also revealed that he was quite shocked when his film performed badly in terms of reviews and awards.

On the show, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director also opened up about Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character Poo from the film and said, "Poo, OMG! You should go and check online. There are lines, memes and games on Poo, but at the time only Bebo and I loved her character." He added, "I am Poo, that's who I am, I wrote all the lines, picked the clothes, everything."

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in a guest appearance, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a family drama which revolves around an Indian family which faces troubles and misunderstandings after their adopted son (played by Shah Rukh Khan) ties the knot with a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group.

