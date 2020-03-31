Karan Johar Confesses He Couldn't Utilize Alia Bhatt's Talent Despite Launching Her In Bollywood!

Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt in the Hindi film industry with his campus romance Student Of The Year in 2012, alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The film was a box-office success. However, it was Imtiaz Ali's Highway in which people finally noticed Alia's potential as a powerful performer and the actress received critical acclaim for her performance.

Recently, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Alia's mentor Karan Johar confessed that he couldn't utilize her talent to a great extent despite launching her in Bollywood with his film. The director also expressed his wish to make a standalone film with her in the future.

Speaking about working with Alia, Karan told the noted journalist, "She wasn't used for her talent at all. In many ways, her emotional launch is Student of the Year but her real professional launch is Imtiaz Ali's Highway. The way he nurtured her as an actor, the way he put her out there is something I didn't do at all. I always spotted that there was something about her but I didn't use her talent at all. I actually don't feel I full-fledgedly ever directed Alia the way I would like to do."

After Student Of The Year, Karan is all set to direct Alia for the second time in his upcoming directorial, Takht. The film boasts of a huge ensemble cast which includes Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

However, it looks like Karan is once again dissatisfied with their collaboration as he continued, "Even Takht is an ensemble, she has a solid part in a way that she is extremely beautiful. It is one of my favourite tracks in the film but I still feel believe she and I have a film to make. A film that we can be known for. I haven't really leveraged this whole lot of talent that we know."

According to reports, Ranveer Singh plays Dara Shikoh in Takht whereas Vicky Kaushal essays the role of Aurangzeb. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as Jahanara Begum while Anil Kapoor plays the part of Aurangzeb. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Exclusive: Karan Johar Cancels Takht Italy Schedule Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Karan Johar's Dharma Suspends Production Due To Coronavirus Outbreak