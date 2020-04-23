New Video Alert: Karan Johar’s Daughter Roohi Calls Him ‘Buddha’ And Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing

    For Quick Alerts
      Among all the celebrities, Karan Johar's Instagram page is the most entertaining page right now and the credit goes to his little munchkins- Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. Ever since the nationwide lockdown has been imposed in our country, Karan has been constantly sharing funny yet cute videos of his kids on his Instagram page. In the previous video, Yash and Roohi were seen singing and KJo captioned it saying, "Clearly singing is not in our genes! Apologies in advance! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles."

      A few minutes ago, Karan shared a new video of Yash and Roohi, in which the latter points out at Karan's white hair and calls him 'buddha'. Yash, on the other hand, picks up a couple of his dada's clothes and says that he is taking these clothes to London. Karan captioned the video saying, "He's off to london and she has pronounced me elderly! Such is my life! #lockdownwiththejohars."

      View this post on Instagram

      He’s off to london and she has pronounced me elderly! Such is my life! #lockdownwiththejohars

      A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Apr 23, 2020 at 3:58am PDT

      Many celebrities including, Bipasha Basu, Manish Malhotra, Lisa Haydon and Sophie Choudry were left giggling at the cuteness of Yash and Roohi.

      A few netizens also shared comments, which stated that they have been following Karan's Instagram page only because of Yash and Roohi's videos.

      On a related note, when Yash and Roohi were born, Karan had told a leading daily that his kids have made him a far more responsible adult and now has a 'mission' in his life.

      We're glad to see Karan spending quality time with his cuties!

      Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 23:43 [IST]
