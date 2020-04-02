    For Quick Alerts
      Karan Johar Dismisses A Rumour About Takht; Calls The Reports 'Baseless And Untrue'

      A few days ago, there were reports floating on the internet that Fox Star Studios has backed out of Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. Next, rumours flew thick that the filmmaker's Dharma Productions has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for the film.

      However, recently, Karan took to his Twitter page to clarify that the speculation about the acquisition of Takht is untrue.

      The director-producer posted a stern-worded tweet that read, "News articles and speculations making the rounds about the acquisition of Takht are baseless and untrue! I would request media houses to focus on more relevant and critical issues that plague our country and refrain from incorrect reportage." (sic)

      Takht was supposed to go on floors in March 2020. However, owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting schedule of the film has been pushed ahead to indefinite period.

      The magnum opus reportedly revolves around the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (Vicky Kaushal) and his brother Dara Shikoh (Ranveer Singh).

      Speaking about directing this film based in the Mughal era, Karan earlier said in one of his interviews, "This is the film that'll get me nervous. I've not been nervous in the other experiences because they've always been about people I know. But I don't know these people. To get into the heads of Shah Jahan, Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, I had to do a lot of reading, researching, soul searching to understand their minds about their ambitions, failings, highs and lows in the 16th century. It's not something I can comprehend easily. If you read anything about Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb... They were relevant to history and are relevant even today, their ethos is relevant even today. When you see the film you'll probably realise what I'm talking about."

      Takht boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

