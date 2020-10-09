Karan Johar Gets Emotional In His Tribute To Late Father; 'We Stand Tall Because Of Your Teachings'

'We Pray Everyday That You Are Proud Of All Of Us,' Says Karan Johar

Karan began his note by writing, "40 years ago on this date you released your first film DOSTANA and thus began a company that was so close to your heart....all your tremendous karma is in every sunshine ray of @dharmamovies ....all we have done is bask in the glory of your goodwill.... we stand tall because of your teachings and pray everyday that you are proud of all of us Papa!"

Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out

"Dharma is a result of so many of us who strive everyday to spread cheer at the movies...we miss you ...but we feel your hand on our head and that gives us the courage to combat and to create ....I love you so much Papa," Karan concluded his post on an emotional note.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Is One Of The Biggest Production Houses In The Country

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has bankrolled many successful films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Agneepath among others. Karan made his directorial debut under this banner with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. Dharma Productions has launched many celebrity kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday through their films.