Karan Johar Gets Summoned By The Narcotics Control Bureau In Bollywood Drugs Case For His Party Video

Karan Johar is the latest member of the tinsel town who has been summoned by the NCB in the Bollywood drugs nexus case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned the Bollywood filmmaker and producer in connection with a 2019 party video that he had shared on social media.

For the unversed, the viral video had come under severe scrutiny as it led to people suggesting that the stars who attended it were consuming narcotics at the party. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also filed a complaint with the central agency and had requested them to look into it.

NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra confirmed the news in a statement and said, "The notice has been given with respect to the video which was under circulation. NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Sirsa in this regard and was marked to MZU. To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent."

As per sources, Karan Johar has to respond to the notice by December 18. A Republic TV report also added that the director may not have to appear at the NCB offices in person. He may instead be asked to tender an explanation over the video.

It must be recollected that in his earlier interview with Rajeev Masand, Karan had opened up about the speculation and stated, "There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if there was anything happening at all, I am not stupid.” He then sent out another clarification in a video message stating that no drugs were consumed at his party more recently.

