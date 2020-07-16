Karan Johar Has A Private Instagram Account Followed By Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan And Others!

    For Quick Alerts
      Karan Johar stepped away from social media after receiving backlash by netizens during the nepotism debate. The filmmaker was called out for supporting star kids and not giving chance to talented outsiders in the industry. Karan last expressed his thoughts on social media after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. In an Instagram post, he had blamed himself for not reaching out to the late actor.

      Allegedly, upset due to lack of support from the industry while he was under fire, Karan unfollowed all celebrities on social media except Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. He hasn't shared any posts on Twitter or Instagram since the past month. However, recently Karan was spotted in a picture from Neetu Kapoor's birthday and that too attracted some hate and backlash from netizens.

      In a new report from Indiatvnews.com, the filmmaker created a private Instagram account to keep in touch with his close friends, but has already deleted it or changed the username since the news broke out on social media. Screengrabs of KJo's new account named 'Karanaffairs' have been shared on social media by fans. His official account still exists though it hasn't been used in a while.

      Karan's last post on Instagram was a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The caption read, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ....?￰?"

      Karan's private account is followed by close friends including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan and Maheep Kapoor amongst others.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 13:31 [IST]
