    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Johar Makes His Social Media Comeback, Comments On Ranveer's Instagram Live

      By
      |

      Karan Johar had stepped away from social media platform for over a month, due to the ongoing backlash over nepotism post-Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. He was constantly trolled by the late actor's fans as well as some celebrities for promoting star kids. The filmmaker has even stepped back from promoting his upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which will release on Netflix in a few days. However, KJo made a brief appearance on Ranveer Singh's Instagram live session over the weekend.

      Karan Johar Makes His Social Media Comeback, Comments On Ranveers Instagram live

      Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh recently celebrated the FA cup victory of his favourite football team Arsenal with his fans during a live session on Instagram. His live session was flooded with many comments and Karan was also seen dropping a few laughing emojis.

      Karan Johar's Comment

      Karan Johar's Comment

      In the early months of lockdown, Karan Johar was active on social media and constantly shared videos and pictures featuring his two kids, Yash and Roohi and his mother Hiroo Johar. His last post on the photo-sharing app was on June 14, which was a tribute to the late actor Sushant Sing Rajput. After receiving heavy backlash and threats for weeks, reports stated that the filmmaker is pursuing legal action against trolls.

      Kara To Take Legal Action Against Trolls

      Kara To Take Legal Action Against Trolls

      A source close to the director told a publication, "Karan is actively pursuing legal action. A team of lawyers, as well as online tech experts, have come together to see this through. The tech people in the team are tracking the social media handles that are trying to intimidate him through violence. They want to unearth these accounts, fake and real and submit the evidence to the relevant authorities. The comments got out of hand when people started to threaten physical harm and abuse to his children and gave rape threats against his mother."

      Gunjan Saxena To Release On August 12

      Gunjan Saxena To Release On August 12

      In the past month, Karan Johar reportedly also quit the MAMI Film Festival board, which also includes Zoya Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwani, Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha Ambani as members.

      ALSO READ: Karan Johar To Take Legal Action Against Online Trolls Giving Murder And Rape Threats

      Angad Bedi On Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Receiving Backlash: It's My Film Too; The Flak's Unfair

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 11:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X