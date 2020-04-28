Karan Johar Morphs His Face Over Rishi Kapoor's In Iconic Bobby Song & The Result Is Shocking!

Looking out for some dose of entertainment in times of COVID-19 crisis? Then, you need to head towards Karan Johar's Instagram page to brighten up your mood. While we are totally obsessed with his 'lockdown' series with his twin kids, Yash and Roohi, his latest post has left us awestruck!

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director took to his Instagram page to share a hilarious version of the iconic 'Main Shayar Toh Nahi Nahin' song from Bobby. The twist in the video is, KJo face-mapped himself with Rishi Kapoor in the track and we must say, the result is quite shocking.

Karan captioned the video as, "The Magic of Face mapping"... Raj Kapoor was one of my all time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all time favourite actor!! This is a present to me by Sandeep @2ouringsandy I'd like to thank him for this gift, one that I will always treasure!!!! I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh!!! You are totally allowed to!!!! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar."

Check out the video here.

Meanwhile, Karan's video went viral in no time and received a thumbs up from the netizens. Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented with a clapping hands and laughing emoji. Dino Morea wrote, "Brilliant stuff... wahhh, what next??" "See your father always knew about your talent and looks! You should have listened to him," read Tahira Kashyap's comment. Karan Wahi wrote, "What a debut KJo."

Shilpa Shetty commented, "Faaaaaaaabbbbbb!!!"(sic) Karan Johar's best friend Kajol also dropped a bunch of laughing emojis. "This is legendary, @karanjohar! Has Rishi-ji commented? That's the only one that matters!," wrote Vishal Dadlani.

Speaking about work, Karan Johar's next is his directorial, Takht. The film has an ensemble star cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

