Karan Johar On Portrayal Of Religion In Takht: ‘My Sensitivity To Religions Is Always On Point’

In the recent past, certain period dramas in Bollywood have been condemned for exaggerated negative depiction of Muslims and Islam. Panipat, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Padmaavat have all faced such criticism. Now, with another big budget, multi-starrer period drama on the Mughal era in the making, some are concerned about the insensitive portrayal of religion again.

During a media interaction, Karan Johar who is directing his magnum opus Takht, was asked what he thinks about Islamophobia and how sensitively he is treating religion in the movie. Takht is a film about the fall of the Mughal empire.

Karan's sharp response to this was, "My dear, you are talking to a filmmaker who's directed a film called My Name is Khan. My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That's something I believe in as a human being, as a citizen of this great country, and generally as a world citizen."

He added, "Sensitivities to everyone and everything is something that we all take very deep care of. Also, with Takht, this isn't a story that I wrote. History wrote this story, I'm only telling it."

Takht's first teaser dropped a few days back and it featured a visual of a throne with two voiceovers which contemplate how the history of India could have been altered if the path to the rise of Mughal Empire had been without violence.

Releasing during Christmas 2021, Takht is going to be one of the biggest movies of the year. It features a stellar cast of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor.

