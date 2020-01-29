Karan Johar Opens Up About Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra

Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the big screen for a while. The superstar was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero which failed to work its magic at the box office. While speculations about his next project continue to hit headlines, we already know that the 'Baadshah Of Bollywood' will be making a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fantasy adventure Brahmastra.

Recently while in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, producer Karan Johar opened up about King Khan's cameo in the film. While he refused to divulge any details about SRK's role, the filmmaker-producer mentioned that his energy on the set was unparalleled. He also said that Alia, Ranbir and Ayan along with him are extremely indebted to SRK for coming aboard Brahmastra.

The tabloid quoted Karan as saying, "I don't want to reveal his role but Ayan, Ranbir, Alia and I will be eternally grateful to him for coming on board with his vision and inputs. The energy Shah Rukh Khan brings with him when he walks on to a film set is unparalleled."

Karan also said in the interview that the release date of Brahmastra Part 1 will be out soon.

Revealing that director Ayan Mukerji is simultaneously working on Part 2 and Part 3, he further added, "Ayan has got the structure of both parts ready and the writing material is firmly in place. He has been working on it every single day since the last five years. It's his brainchild completely and has got terrific support from the cast, including Ranbir (Kapoor), Alia (Bhatt) and Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, who have worked tirelessly. For five years, I have seen the boy struggle and create something that Indian cinema has never seen."

Earlier while speaking with a daily, Ranbir called Brahmastra "romantic-fairytale in a supernatural format." The film was tentatively titled as Dragon before the makers zeroed Brahmastra as the final title. Ayan Mukerji explained that the title Brahmastra resonates with the "ancient wisdom, energies and power.

The fantasy trilogy also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.

