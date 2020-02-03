    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Johar Praises Ram Gopal Varma’s Generosity In Giving Him Bhoot Title!

      By
      |

      Earlier today (February 3, 2020), Karan Johar, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Vicky Kaushal unveiled the trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and while talking to the reporters at the trailer launch, KJo said that he was blown away by Ram Gopal Varma's generosity in giving them the title of Bhoot. For the unversed, in 2003, RGV had directed a film titled Bhoot featuring Urmila Matondkar.

      Karan said, "Bhoot was the correct title for this film but we didn't have it. I thought 'at maximum, I'd hear a no from him (Varma) but let me call him'. And I was just blown by his generosity. I called him and I spoke to him and he was like, 'Yeah, take it and whatever paperwork you will need, just let me know.'"

      karan-johar-praises-ram-gopal-varma-generosity-in-giving-him-bhoot-title

      He further added, "It was like in two seconds that he gave me the title. I've been in this industry for 25 years but I haven't seen this kind of generosity before."

      At the same event, Karan also stated that he would like to turn the movie into franchise and said, "Horror is a popular, audience friendly genre. It's not made much in our Indian cinema. A template for horror films has been created. But our film is pure horror, we haven't used any song, there's just one small montage, there's no titillation. It's a solid storytelling of a horror film."

      Karan Johar On Portrayal Of Religion In Takht: 'My Sensitivity To Religions Is Always On Point'

      "This is a first of its kind. I am grateful that Vicky headlined the film with us because that gives us a lot of confidence that such films can be made. We want to take this franchise ahead."

      Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is scheduled to be released on February 21.

      Read more about: karan johar ram gopal varma
      • Karan Praises RGV’s Generosity In Giving Him Bhoot Title!
        Karan Praises RGV’s Generosity In Giving Him Bhoot Title!
      • Taapsee Says Thappad Will Throw Light On Domestic Violence
        Taapsee Says Thappad Will Throw Light On Domestic Violence
      • Disha On Nepotism: Instead Being Jealous, Work Your Way Up
        Disha On Nepotism: Instead Being Jealous, Work Your Way Up
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X