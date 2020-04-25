Karan Johar Proudly Flaunts His Grey Hair; Varun Dhawan Tells Him 'You Look Like A Bond Villain'

On Varun Dhawan's 33rd birthday on Friday, the Street Dancer actor indulged in a video chat with his mentor, Karan Johar and it turned out to be quite a fun session. While chatting with the birthday boy, the filmmaker showed off his head full of grey hair.

Karan told Varun, "I am debuting with this look of mine with silver hair on your Insta chat and on your birthday." To which, the actor complimented him by saying, "You look like a Bond villain."

On being asked why he didn't colour his hair amid the lockdown, KJo replied, "Anyway my kids (Yash and Roohi) are calling me buddha, so I thought let me just flaunt my grays a bit."

He further added, "I am sitting in the house yaar, not doing anything. Who is going to colour and what am I beautifying myself for who and what? I am just happy with my kids and my mom."

Karan said that putting chemicals into one's hair is not a good thing anyway and the lockdown is a good time to purge oneself with it. "Let me age gracefully and start behaving like my age for once," he told Varun.

Sharing a snippet from his conversation with Karan Johar, Varun wrote, "When grey is the new sexy with Karan Johar. Watch this to know more."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's twins, Yash and Roohi continue to make fun of him in 'Lockdown with the Johars' series. In the recent edition, Roohi pointed out at her father's grey hair and was seen saying, "Your hair is white, You look like a 'Buddha' (elderly)."

To this, a shocked Karan reacts by saying, " What! My hair is white and I'm looking like a 'Buddha', but what do I do? I can't colour my hair... It's lockdown time."

Speaking about films, Karan's next directorial venture is the period film Takht. The film boasts of an ensemble cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

New Video Alert: Karan Johar's Daughter Roohi Calls Him 'Buddha' And Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

Kareena Kapoor And Anushka Sharma Pull Karan Johar's Leg As He Gets Body Shamed By His Kids!