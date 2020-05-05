Karan Johar Reacts To Reports Of Team Brahmastra Taking Pay Cuts Amid Lockdown
Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film has been making a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. However, with the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, it looks like the film might be postponed.
Amid all this, lately, there have been strong whispers doing the rounds that the film's team including Ranbir, Alia and director Ayan Mukerji have volunteered for pay cuts. However, Karan Johar, who is backing Brahmastra, rubbished all these rumours.
Karan Johar Rubbishes Rumours Of Team Brahmastra Taking Pay Cuts
The Brahmastra producer took to Twitter to dismiss the rumours and requested the media not to make such assumptions in these difficult times. He posted on his Twitter page, "My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films...these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request...."
Here's How The Pay Cut Rumours Surfaced
The pay cut rumours first surfaced when a report in Bollywood Hungama stated due to the lockdown, the film's shoot has been delayed. With 40 more days of shoot schedule remaining, for the same, the budget of the film has been exceeded by a wide margin. The report further stated that the film has a lot of VFX work pending as portions shot with Shah Rukh Khan and those filmed in Manali need to be worked upon.
Further, a source told the portal that producer Karan Johar may go back to the board to figure out the economics of the film, and added that since Ranbir, Alia, Ayan are aware of the situation, they have decided to take pay cuts to make the film viable. The source also mentioned that the production house is contemplating giving them a profit share, in return.
However, Karan Johar's latest tweet has cleared the air for once and for all.
Meanwhile, Fans Are Excited For SRK's Cameo In The Film
Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan, who has a cameo in the film, plays a scientist who helps Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva in his quest.
Ranbir Kapoor Had Called Brahmastra A 'Modern Day Fairy-Tale'
While speaking with a leading tabloid, the actor had said, "Ayan, my best friend, has taken five years to write this film. He has written it in three parts and it's a new type of film." Calling Brahmastra a 'modern-day fairy tale,' he had further revealed that all the characters in it have supernatural powers.
