Karan Johar Responds To NCB Summons With A Detailed Letter About The '2019 Party'

Recently, reports revealed that The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday over the party he had hosted back in 2019. Karan had shared a video on his Twitter account of the house party, which showed some of the biggest stars of the industry enjoying some downtime. Back in 2019, it was speculated and alleged that drugs were used at the party based on how the stars looked in the video. Now, the NCB has asked Karan details about the same party.

A new report by Aaj Tak has revealed that Karan has responded to the summons and submitted a letter with details about the party. He was reportedly asked to provide information like, - who were the people involved in the party? Which camera was the video shot with? Was any invitation card sent? - by Friday (December 18). Along with the letter. Karan has also submitted a pen drive with the help of his lawyer and his staff.

The Aaj Tak report also stated that a NCB source has revealed that Karan Johar is not a suspect in any case, and he does not need to appear before the NCB himself. However, for the drugs-related case, some information has to be obtained from him.

For those who haven't seen, in the video shared by Karan Johar, the actors seen around the house were Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shakun Batra, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee, Deepika Padukone and Karthik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Meera Rajput. Karan Johar had also issued a statement saying that, "I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance."

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Summoned By NCB In Bollywood Drugs Case For His Party Video That Went Viral

ALSO READ: 19 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Karan Johar Says This Film Will Always Be A Blessing In His Filmography