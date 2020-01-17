Karan Johar Reveals His Son Calls Him 'Karan Joker'; Twitter Says Kids Never Lie

Karan Johar, in March 2017, became a father to two beautiful twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy. The toddlers are super active on social media through their fan accounts and father Karan Johar's account. Yash and Roohi have become a fan favourite and have garnered a huge following without stepping into the limelight.

Karan recently took to his Twitter and shared that his son, Yash has been calling him 'Joker'. He wrote, "My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram,"

My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram! 😉 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 16, 2020

The tweet quickly went viral and fans headed to the comments section to share their opinion. Author Amish Tripathi also chimed in on the conversation and wrote, "My son thinks Rick Riordan's books are better than mine! I think sons exist to bring us, obsessive fathers, down to earth."

My son thinks Rick Riordan’s books are better than mine! I think sons exist to bring us obsessive fathers down to earth!!! 😂😂 — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) January 16, 2020

Trolls were also part of the conversation and while some wrote, 'kids don't lie' others shared funny memes to prove a point. Take a look:

Kids never lie — Yashasvi 🍄 (@girlwithwingss) January 16, 2020

Sahi pehchana. Bachhe bhagwan ka roop hote hain. Bhagwan sab jante hain. — Ashoo (@ashooj) January 16, 2020

Karan is currently gearing up for his directorial return with the multi starrer, Takht. The crew has been working on locations hunts and is currently travelling abroad. Takht is said to be based on the fight that led to the end of the Mughal throne. It is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

The cast includes Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

