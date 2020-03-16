Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 3 To Be A Web Series?

Karan Johar, who is currently busy working on his ambitious direction project Takht, has also been in the headlines for the return of Student Of The Year 3. The franchise has given several leading stars to the Bollywood and fans are still excited to see another instalment in the film series.

Student Of The Year 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, failed to impress with its box office numbers, but both debutante actresses showcased their talent and gained popularity with the film. Now, according to reports, Karan is considering working on the third instalment of the film series as high school drama and campus stories are widely loved.

Dharma Production recently established Dharmatic Entertainment, which focuses on the digital platform. Its several collaborations with Netflix has led many to believe that the filmmaker will return to the SOTY franchise with a web series. According to a report on an entertainment portal, Raj Mehta, director of Good Newwz, has been roped in as the creative head for the project and Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewala is being considered for the leading role.

Earlier, reports emerged suggesting that Karan Johar was all set to launch Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz in SOTY3. But he quickly denied all reports on social media and said that no work has started on this film yet.

Karan Johar Shuts Down Rumours Of Launching Suhana Khan with Asim Riaz in Student Of The Year 3

Coronavirus Outbreak: Karan Johar's Takht, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj & Other Film Shoots Affected