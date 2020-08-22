Karan Johar's Wish For Ganesh Chaturthi Receives Flak, Angry Netizens Say 'Karma Will Serve You'

Almost after two months, filmmaker Karan Johar posted on Twitter, and unfortunately, he received a major backlash. For the unversed, ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, netizens have been pouring hatred on Karan Johar over the nepotism debate. It's known to all that Karan Johar has launched many star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, etc. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Post his sudden demise, netizens not only boycotted Karan and his films, but also shared several of his videos wherein the director was seen taking a jibe at Sushant.

On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, KJo tweeted, "May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil....may the power enhance all positivity and spread only love...please stay safe."

While his tweet was all about enhancing positivity in life, the filmmaker received only negative comments on his post. Most of the netizens slammed the director and said "karma will serve you".

An angry netizen wrote, "Look Who is Telling About Spreading Positivity , Love Rolling on the floor laughing. Coffee with karan Show Motive is to Spread Negativity , Hate , and Bullying. Dual Face Demon. Get ready . Karma will serve you what you have paid for."

Another user wrote, "Good start taking god's name soon you will receive your karma for all your sins. May ganesh ji give you punishment for all the sins and all the harrasment you did with people."

"We will make sure you pay for what you Sm did- u ridiculed him, mocked him, belittled his achievements, character assassinated him with false stories ... your Karma will make you pay .. Disgrace to humanity," wrote another furious netizen.

We wonder if Karan regrets putting out a tweet when he is stuck into controversies.