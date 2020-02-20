Karan Johar Says He Won’t Repeat The Mistakes Of Kalank With Takht; 'Kalank Was My Failure'

The much hyped ensemble movie Kalank hit theatres almost a year ago but failed to live up to audience's expectations. Kalank was a film that was close to its producer Karan Johar's heart because it was his late father, Yash Johar's dream project. The filmmaker, who is about to come up with his next big ensemble period drama, Takht, this time as a director, says he won't make the same mistakes that he made with Kalank. Regarding the latter, he says he accepts full responsibility.

Karan was speaking to Hindustan Times when he said, "Whenever a film fails, you can always say that a group makes it, so everyone is equally responsible. But, being the most senior member of that group in terms of the creative crew guiding that ship, if it failed, I'd take complete responsibility as it was my failure more than anyone else's."

Kalank was directed by Abhishek Varman, who Karan says is 'an exceptionally talented filmmaker' who worked very hard to achieve the visuals and storytelling of the film. He added, "I really failed the director and I told him that it's not his failure as much as it's mine and I hope we can go beyond this with the next film we do together. I hope we can erase the failure."

Kalank featured a star cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Takht, on the other hand, stars Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. The Mughal era based film depicts the relationship between Emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. It is being touted as Karan's magnum opus, and is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar On Portrayal Of Religion In Takht: 'My Sensitivity To Religions Is Always On Point'

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Assures That Makers Of Takht Are Being Sensitive To Historical Accuracy