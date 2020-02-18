    For Quick Alerts
      Karan Johar Shuts Down Rumours Of Launching Suhana Khan with Asim Riaz in Student Of The Year 3

      Reports of Karan Johar launching Shah Rukh Khan's daughter in one of his upcoming projects have been going on for months. However, the very recent update suggested Suhana will be launched alongside, Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz.

      Karan, on Tuesday took to his social media and announced the rumours are not true. He wrote, "Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!🙏"

      Suhana as a star kid has a big fan following on social media, and many are eagerly waiting for her to make the big debut in Bollywood. Suhana has always talked about completing her education before stepping into the showbiz world. Suhana graduated last year in June from Ardingly College in London where she had been studying from the last four years, which means she may start to prep for her debut soon.

      On the other hand, Asim, a model and actor is currently making headlines due to his performance in the Colors Reality show, Bigg Boss 13. He was previously seen in Varun Dhawan's Main Tera Hero, for a short role.

      Karan Johar last launched Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria with the second instalment of Student Of The Year released in 2019

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
