      Video Alert: Karan Johar’s Son Yash Is All Fed Up, Daughter Roohi Wants To Leave The House!

      Who would have thought that even during lockdown Karan Johar would find a way to entertain his fans and followers? While most of the celebrities are happy to spend time with their little ones, Karan keeps giving us a sneak-peek into his kids' lives. Almost every day, Karan posts a video of his kids- Yash and Roohi, wherein the cuties are seen pulling their dada's leg. So, what are they up to this time? Have a dekko..

      #Repost @instantbollywood (@get_repost) ・・・ Roohi is such a cutie patootie as she tells daddy Johar that she’s leaving the house 🤣 . . #RoohiJohar #KaranJohar #Bollywood #bollywoodactress #starkid #bollywoodmovie #funnyvideos #actor #actress #bollywoodactor #instadaily #instagood #instafashion #kidsactivities #outfits #outfitinspo #styleinspo #page3reporter

      In the latest Instagram video of Karan Johar, Yash says cutely that he's fed up, and asks KJo not to take his pictures. Roohi, on the other hand, wants to leave the house with a big bag, stuffed with clothes and go to Peppa's house. Aren't they super cute?

      Before the nationwide lockdown, netizen didn't know much about Yash and Roohi. All they saw were the pictures of the duo, but never knew them closely. However, the funny episodes of ‘#LockdonwWithJohars' on Instagram, have made the netizens crazy about Yash and Roohi, and they keep waiting for their videos on Karan's Instagram page.

      From the past one month, there have been many comments that say that they are following Karan Johar on Instagram just to see the funny yet cute videos of his kids. Fans love the funny banter of Yash and Roohi with his dada and feel that their videos give them an ample dose of entertainment during the lockdown.

      Apart from netizens, many B-town celebrities including, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Bipasha Basu and Ekta Kapoor have left cute comments on KJo's videos featuring Yash and Roohi.

      We can't wait to see more of them!

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 17:29 [IST]
