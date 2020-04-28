Video Alert: Karan Johar’s Son Yash Is All Fed Up, Daughter Roohi Wants To Leave The House!

Awww!

In the latest Instagram video of Karan Johar, Yash says cutely that he's fed up, and asks KJo not to take his pictures. Roohi, on the other hand, wants to leave the house with a big bag, stuffed with clothes and go to Peppa's house. Aren't they super cute?

Yash And Roohi Are The New Popular Star Kids In The News

Before the nationwide lockdown, netizen didn't know much about Yash and Roohi. All they saw were the pictures of the duo, but never knew them closely. However, the funny episodes of ‘#LockdonwWithJohars' on Instagram, have made the netizens crazy about Yash and Roohi, and they keep waiting for their videos on Karan's Instagram page.

Karan Has Gained More Followers On Instagram Because Of His Kids

From the past one month, there have been many comments that say that they are following Karan Johar on Instagram just to see the funny yet cute videos of his kids. Fans love the funny banter of Yash and Roohi with his dada and feel that their videos give them an ample dose of entertainment during the lockdown.

B-town Celebs Too Are In Awe Of Yash & Roohi

Apart from netizens, many B-town celebrities including, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Bipasha Basu and Ekta Kapoor have left cute comments on KJo's videos featuring Yash and Roohi.

We can't wait to see more of them!