Karan Johar Takes A Dig At Trolls Over Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: You’re Allowed To Wonder Why We Even Made It

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who has been staying away from the limelight for the last few months, has become quite active on social media recently, thanks to his latest Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show, which focuses on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan, grabbed the attention of the Internet trolls.

However, despite the trolling, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is trending worldwide, and Karan Johar didn't waste a single second to share the news and take a sly dig at trolls. Karan shared, "Am exhilarated for my 4 buddies! @maheepkapoor @seemakhan76 @bhavanapandey @neelamkotharisoni! Trending worldwide and no 10! No 1 in 5 countries and solid holds in many others makes us all very grateful and exhilarated!Thanks to @netflix_in @aneeshabaig @apoorva1972 @uttam.domale @mfredcall @dharmaticent for putting the show together!"

He further wrote, "Yes you can cringe it (but still binge it😉) yes you're allowed to wonder why we even made it (god knows even more random things have known to pop up on your feeds) yes you can laugh at us (or then with us) and yes you can even lie that you watched it (after all you maybe judged) we as a team are OK with that! As long as you watch the show and are not indifferent to us ! We are OK😉😉😉 we stand grateful and joyful with the success!!!! Love you all❤️❤️❤️ #fabulouslives."

Meanwhile, the show continues to get trolled by netizens on social media, but going by Karan's post, one can assume that people can't stop binge-watching it.

