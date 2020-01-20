IT'S OFFICIAL! Karan Johar To Present Vijay Deverakonda's VD10 With Puri Jagannadh; Read Deets
It's finally happening! Karan Johar has joined hands with Puri Jagannadh for their first collaboration which will star Vijay Deverakonda as the male lead. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.
The Vijay Deverakonda starrer hit the shooting floors today and Charmme Kaur clapped the sound board for the mahurat shot of the film. Check out the video here.
IT'S OFFICIAL... Karan Johar and Puri Jagannadh join hands... Their first collaboration - starring #VijayDeverakonda - starts filming in #Mumbai today... Will release in #Hindi and all South Indian languages... Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta. pic.twitter.com/ktcfugABG1— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020
Here's Some Good News For Bollywood Fans
Tentatively titled as VD10, this Vijay Deverakonda film is touted to be an action-entertainer and will be a pan-India film which will release in Hindi and other South languages.
VD10 Hit The Shooting Floors Today
The Arjun Reddy star will be presented in a never-seen before avatar in this film. To prep for his role, the actor underwent rigorous training and was on strict diet to shape-up his body. He flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for his role.
This Sounds Interesting
Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu are the prominent cast of this film which will be presented by Dharma Productions.
The Makers Are Yet To Announce The Leading Lady
Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Ananya Pandey will be romancing Vijay Deverakonda in this flick. A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, Ananya Panday will romance Vijay in the film. They needed a fresh pairing and plan to release the film pan-India in several languages. They approached Ananya for the film and she really liked the concept. It's a fresh love-story which is loaded with action."
Was Vijay Deverakonda Offered The Lead Role In Kabir Singh As Well?
World Famous Lover First Look: Vijay Deverakonda's New Avatar Fails To Impress; Gets Trolled