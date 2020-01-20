IT'S OFFICIAL! Karan Johar To Present Vijay Deverakonda's VD10 With Puri Jagannadh; Read Deets

Here's Some Good News For Bollywood Fans

Tentatively titled as VD10, this Vijay Deverakonda film is touted to be an action-entertainer and will be a pan-India film which will release in Hindi and other South languages.

VD10 Hit The Shooting Floors Today

The Arjun Reddy star will be presented in a never-seen before avatar in this film. To prep for his role, the actor underwent rigorous training and was on strict diet to shape-up his body. He flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for his role.

This Sounds Interesting

Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu are the prominent cast of this film which will be presented by Dharma Productions.

The Makers Are Yet To Announce The Leading Lady

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Ananya Pandey will be romancing Vijay Deverakonda in this flick. A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, Ananya Panday will romance Vijay in the film. They needed a fresh pairing and plan to release the film pan-India in several languages. They approached Ananya for the film and she really liked the concept. It's a fresh love-story which is loaded with action."