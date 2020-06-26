    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Karan Johar To Quit The MAMI Board After Receiving Backlash Amid Nepotism Debate

      Karan Johar has been receiving backlash on social media due to the ongoing nepotism debate. The filmmaker has been trolled heavily and called out for promoting only start kids while the real talent is being thrown out of the industry. The insider-outsider debate began after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. Fans believe the actor was sidelined as he was an outsider in the industry, which lead to his depression.

      Many people even blamed the filmmaker for Sushant's demise and trended the hashtag #BanKaranJohar on Twitter. Karan Johar recently unfollowed many celebrity Twitter accounts amid the debate, and now only follows a few including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar.

      Karan Tenders His Regisnation To MAMI Director Smriti Kiran

      However, the filmmaker has also made under move to show how upset he is with the way the fans and industry has treated him. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Karan Johar had decided to exit from the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival board. Reportedly, he has already tendered his resignation to director Smriti Kiran.

      Deepika Padukone Tried To Convince Karan

      The report also revealed that Deepika Padukone, who is the chairperson for the MAMI film festival, tried to convince Karan to rethink his decision, but the filmmaker will not be giving a second thought to the decision, as no one stood in support of him during the ongoing nepotism debate and the online lynching.

      Karan Johar On Sushant Singh Rajput

      Earlier, on learning about Sushant's demise, Karan said he blames himself for not keeping in touch with the late actor. In an Instagram post he wrote, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ...."

      Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had backed Sushant's last release Drive, which after many delays, released on Netflix.

      Karan Johar Unfollows All Actors Except SRK, Amitabh And Akshay On Twitter After Facing Backlash

      Sushant Singh Rajput: Netizens Heavily Criticise Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt For Mocking The Late Actor

      Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 12:52 [IST]
