Karan Johar To Remake THIS Flop Telugu Film In Hindi?

That Karan Johar is launching Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood is known to all. The Dharma Productions head honcho is so impressed with the young Telugu actor that he has been taking a lot of interest in his acting career lately. Apart from that, Johar is remaking his film, Dear Comrade, in Hindi though it didn't fare exceptionally well at the South box office.

Nonetheless, Karan loved the intense love story and was blown away by Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's performance in the film. After watching the movie, KJo took to social media and praised the entire team of Dear Comrade along with announcing the Hindi remake. In fact, Karan wanted Vijay to play the lead in the Hindi version as well but the latter rejected the offer.

While the Dear Comrade remake is yet to go on floors, according to a report in 123telugu.com, Karan Johar has also bought the remake rights of Vijay's recent release, World Famous Lover. Yes, you heard that right! Though Vijay went all out to promote his last outing, the film still failed miserably at the box office. So much so that many distributors lost money and ultimately Deverakonda was asked to return his fee.

However, Karan seems to be unfazed by the whole debacle or else why would he plan to remake a flop film in Hindi, right guys? Though the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director hasn't confirmed the news, it will be interesting to see who will be roped in to play the lead in case the Telugu movie actually gets a Hindi version.

At the moment, Karan is producing is Vijay's Pan-India film Fighter which is being helmed by noted South filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The action drama also features Ananya Panday in the lead.

