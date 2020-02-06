Karan Johar's Twins Yash & Roohi's Birthday Party: Taimur And Inaaya Have A Blast [SEE PICS]

Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash, who will turn three on February 7, had a early birthday party yesterday (February 6). The bash was held at Mumbai's Taj Lands' End and was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's kids Zain and Misha and others.

Karan threw a camp-themed party with jungle-printed tents, animal cushions and kid-friendly bonfire decorations for his kids. We came across a video where the kids are seen enjoying themselves. Taimur's animated jig stole everyone's hearts. A netizen commented, "Tim is living his best life." Another one wrote, "Chhota Justin Bieber."

Girl Power Kareena Kapoor Khan strikes a cool pose with Farah Khan and Soha Ali Khan at Yash-Roohi's birthday gathering. Too Much Fun Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain is seen enjoying a ride with the birthday boy and girl. Such An Adorable Photo Alia Bhatt is seen giving a peck on Roohi's cheek in this candid picture. Say Cheese Karan Johar is seen posing for a picture with Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and her daughter Ravie. Mommy Love Sharing this heartwarming mother-daughter moment on her Instagram page, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "🤫." Neha Dhupia commented, "Twinning n winning ❤️❤️❤️." Dia Mirza too dropped hearts on the picture.

