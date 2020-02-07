Karan Johar's Twins Yash & Roohi Turn Three: Filmmaker Gets Emotional & Pens A Heartfelt Note

Karan Johar's Heartfelt Note On Single Parenting

Karan begins his note by saying, "I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me."

KJo Thanks His Mother Hiroo Johar In His Post

He further continued, "I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.....🙏❤️🙏."

B-town Celebs Reacted Like This On Karan's Post

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday." "Awwh 😍❤️ followed by a praying hands emoji. Malaika Arora posted, "Happy bday darling Roohi n Yash ♥️😘🤗'. Anushka Sharma's comment read, "❤️❤️." Kajol wrote, "They are amazing and yes u are blessed ❤️." Madhuri Dixit commented, "❤️🤗". Neha Dhupia posted, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday Yash and Roohi ... we love u loads @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi @nehadhupia."

Sweet Moments Like This Makes Our Day

Here's a candid click of Karan with his kids, Yash and Roohi at their pre-birthday bash.