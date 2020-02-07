Karan Johar's Twins Yash & Roohi Turn Three: Filmmaker Gets Emotional & Pens A Heartfelt Note
Filmmaker Karan Johar's twin Yash and Roohi turn three today (February 7, 2020). On this special occasion, the Takht director took to his Instagram page to count his blessings and even thanked his mother Hiroo Johar for co-parenting his twins.
Karan even shared some cute clicks from the family photoshoot. Check it out here.
Karan Johar's Heartfelt Note On Single Parenting
Karan begins his note by saying, "I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me."
KJo Thanks His Mother Hiroo Johar In His Post
He further continued, "I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash.....🙏❤️🙏."
B-town Celebs Reacted Like This On Karan's Post
Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday." "Awwh 😍❤️ followed by a praying hands emoji. Malaika Arora posted, "Happy bday darling Roohi n Yash ♥️😘🤗'. Anushka Sharma's comment read, "❤️❤️." Kajol wrote, "They are amazing and yes u are blessed ❤️." Madhuri Dixit commented, "❤️🤗". Neha Dhupia posted, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday Yash and Roohi ... we love u loads @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi @nehadhupia."
Sweet Moments Like This Makes Our Day
Here's a candid click of Karan with his kids, Yash and Roohi at their pre-birthday bash.
Earlier, KJo had hosted a camp-themed birthday bash for Roohi and Yash at Taj Lands End where the twins' besties AbRam, Taimur, Inaaya, Zain and others were seen having a blast. The birthday bash was also attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Twinkle Khanna, Alia Bhatt and others.
