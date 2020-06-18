Karan Johar Unfollows All Actors Except SRK, Amitabh And Akshay On Twitter After Facing Backlash

Karan Johar Takes This Step To Stay Away From The Negativity

Yes, you heard that right. After facing severe backlash post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Karan Johar mysteriously unfollowed many accounts on his Twitter page.

The Director Is Following Only 8 Accounts On Twitter

This includes the Twitter handles of Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta, Dharma Productions, Dharma 2.0 and Dharmatic.

Post Sushant's Demise, A Case Has Been Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan And Others In A Bihar Court

A lawyer filed a complaint against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and four other people, in connection with Sushant's demise, in a court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. ANI quoted Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha was quoted as saying, "I have filed a case against eight people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step."

Earlier, Karan Johar Had Blamed Himself For Not Staying In Touch With Sushant In His Condolence Post For The Late Actor

When the news of Sushant's demise broke out, Karan Johar mourned his loss with a touching post on Instagram tat read, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ...."