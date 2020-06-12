    For Quick Alerts
      Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty: What If These B-town Divas Were The Angry Birds?

      By Lekhaka
      The Angry Birds are probably the most cuddle worthy characters that we have seen. But if you look closely, you will notice that each one of them have a distinct sense of style and charisma. Be it those beautiful feathers in gorgeous colours or those cute hair dos, each of these birds ooze some serious sass.

      The same love for fashion and style is seen in none other than our stunning B-Town divas. Recently, we drew up a fun comparison with each of the Angry Birds and the reigning Queens of Bollywood.

      Kareena Kapoor Khan- Red

      Kareena Kapoor Khan most definitely leads the bandwagon in this comparison as Red. With her electric personality and vibrancy, she effortlessly steals the show, both on and off screen. Her love for the colour red, further makes her a perfect fit.

      Shilpa Shetty- Stella

      For us, the svelte Shilpa Shetty is Stella all the way. Her grace and charm coupled with her goofiness, makes her stand out from a crowd just like Stella does. Those big doe eyes, long lashes and her perfectly draped pink sarees makes her a complete head turner and of course a perfect fit in the Angry Birds family.

      Soha Ali Khan- Bomb

      This modern author and actor, Soha Ali Khan is just like our adorable bird, Bomb, with the perfect amount of classy and a great sense of humour. Like Bomb, she is easy to get along and can fit into a group effortlessly. Also, she has been spotted time and again slaying in her black outfits which clearly reminds us of this cute 'Bomb'shell.

      Twinkle Khanna- Matilda

      With her witty and chirpy nature, Twinkle Khanna surely reminds us of Matilda. This beautiful and optimistic actor has consistently made appearances in white colored outfits on social media, which makes her the Matilda of the gang. Not only is she synonymous with the character because her outfit but also through her conscious effort to radiate positivity amongst the people around her. Her wittiness and intelligence are yet another add on.

      Ananya Panday- Chuck

      New entrant, Ananya Pandey is the only person who comes to our mind when we think of Chuck. The actress has time and again expressed her love for all things yellow whether it's a sunflower, beautiful sunsets or her yellow outfits. Not only her love for yellow, but also her chirpy nature coupled with her love for talking and expressing her thoughts outwardly, makes her Chuck from this bird gang.

      Want to find out which of these actors would you resonate with, if you were an angry bird? Head to Voot Kids to watch the Angry Birds movie and read Angry Birds book.

      ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor Was Warned Against Marrying Saif Ali Khan Because He Was A Divorcee!

