Kareena Kapoor Joins Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain For Family Dinner Amid Karwa Chauth Celebrations
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with Saif Ali Khan, celebrated Karwa Chauth with her family on Wednesday (November 4, 2020). Kareena's cousin and Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram page to share a picture from the get-together.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain and Rima Jain gathered under one roof for the family dinner to celebrate Karwa Chautha. Aadar Jain's actress-girlfriend Tara Sutaria also attended the celebrations.
The Kapoors' Epic Karwa Chauth Celebrations
Riddhima Kapoor shared a family portrait featuring the Kapoors and Jains from the last night's celebrations. Tara Sutaria is also a part of the frame. Recently, there were rumours that Tara and Aadar Jain are planning to tie the knot soon. The couple had made their relationship official by attending the Bachchans' Diwali bash together in 2019.
The Absentees At The Bash
Riddhima captioned her picture as, "Family dinner ❤️ #missingafew❤️." Missing from the picture is Kareena's actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, who is shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh, and Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.
Kareena Kapoor Glows At The Family Dinner
In another picture shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram story, Kareena looks stunning in a floral pink outfit and is seen flaunting her baby bump. The actress recently wrapped up the shooting of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.
