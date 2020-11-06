Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday And Many Others Open Up About Working With Zoya Akhtar

Showcasing excellence par cinema, prolific director Zoya Akhtar is being lauded by B-town actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and many more. On the wish list of most of these actors, Zoya has paved way for story-telling with her unconventional subjects.

Time and again, renowned actors have been vocal on waiting for the opportunity to work with Zoya. Her penchant for making realistic cinema with memorable characters is what attracts the actors the most. Let us take you through what some of stars have to say about working with Zoya:

Waiting to tick off Zoya’s name from her bucket list, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I would love to work with Zoya Akhtar, she is the one box that remains to be ticked. There were several opportunities in the past, but things didn’t work out because of me. Her films are spectacular, like poetry. I like to watch Gully Boy again and again,"

Zoya is the top name in the list of directors that B-Town’s new generation of actors are eagerly waiting to work with. On bagging a chance to work with Zoya, Ghost stories actress Janhvi Kapoor shared, "I am thrilled to work with Zoya as a part of Ghost Stories. I have been a huge fan of her incredible body of work and it's been a dream to work with her.”

Our favourite millennial star, Ananya Panday has mentioned multiple times that she adores Zoya’s work. At one instance she said, "I want to work with Zoya Akhtar she is my favorite"

And at other interview she said, "I want to be in a passing shot in that film. I love Zoya (Akhtar), she’s my favourite director. - Ananya further adds.

Working with Zoya is a dream come true for every actor. New sensation Alaya F vouches for the same. She said, “It would be a dream of mine to star in a Zoya Akhtar film.”

Sharing a wish list of directors that Kaartik Aaryan would like to work with, he said, "I am waiting for that one call from filmmaker who are on my wish list- Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar and Shoojit Sircar. I will take my success more seriously the day I sign films with them"

We can rightly call Zoya, an actor’s magnet. An actor or actress would jump on an opportunity to work with her. Be it Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, Made in Heaven or any other project, Zoya has given audiences binge-worthy content and an experience that can be cherished forever.

