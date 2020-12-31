Kareena Kapoor Khan Bids Goodbye To 2020 By Snuggling And Cuddling Taimur & Saif For A Perfect Picture

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our Bollywood stars have kickstarted their New Year celebration by taking off to exotic destinations to unwind and welcome 2021 on a happy note. While it's Maldives calling for Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are holidaying together in Ranthambore along with their respective families.

However, for actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, the New Year celebration is all about spending some quality time with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Bebo took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse of how she is ending 2020, and it's all things cute.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Marches Ahead To New Beginnings Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a bunch of adorable clicks and captioned it as, "Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...❤️❤️❤️ 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us ❤️❤️ We love you all...Happy new year 💪💪❤️." A Perfect Family Picture While Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are seen smiling for the camera, little Tim Tim seems to be busy binging on a biscuit. Love-Soaked Moments In one of the pictures, Saif is seen giving a peek on Bebo's cheek, and it's such an 'aww' moment. Another click features Saif, Kareena and Taimur posing for a selfie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan. Talking about films, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Hosts Dinner For Her Cousins; Says 'Countdown To New Year Has Begun'

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Started Crying When A Famous Personality Asked Her 'Why Would You Name Your Son Taimur?'